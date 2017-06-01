University Park plans golf skills tune-up clinics

June will feature four clinics, each with a different focus.
University Park Country Club is offering four clinics in June to help golfers refine their game.
The clinics are open to both members and non-members, and will be led by head golf professional Ashley Hayden and former South African Open Champion and assistant golf professional Clinton Whitelaw.
The full clinics schedule is as follows:
Time: 10:00-11:00 a.m. (same time for all dates)
Cost: $25/person per clinic
June 6 (men) / June 7 (women) – Overview of the basics: grip, alignment and posture
June 13 (men) / June 14 (women) – The Short Game: master the bump and run
June 20 (men) / June 21 (women) – Fairway Metals & Hybrids: how to hit ‘em solid
June 27 (men) / June 28 (women) – Drills and Tips: how to practice the right way
Advance registration is required and space is limited. Register in person at the Pro Shop or call 941-355-3888, ext. 236.