Unicorp receives Colony development extension

Unicorp National Developments has another eight months to take advantage of all of its 237 tourism units in the redevelopment of the former Colony Beach & Tennis Resort thanks to Hurricane Matthew.

On Friday, Planning, Zoning and Building Director Alaina Ray confirmed in a letter that Unicorp will now have until Feb. 28, 2018, to develop using 129 of its grandfathered units.

That’s because the Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency due to the tropical system in October, triggering a state statute that extends development orders if requested. The Town Commission in September originally granted an extension of the grandfathered units through June 30, 2018.

The extension is routinely sought by developers, but would give Unicorp a buffer as it works its way through the town’s development process, which includes a March 14 referendum to request more density, as well as multiple Town Commission public hearings.

Unicorp needs the grandfathered units for vision for a 180-unit hotel, 57 fractional-ownership units and an additional 180 condominiums, for which the town is holding the referendum.

Click here for a complete list of articles covering the Colony saga.