Two of our own among top three for the Cabinet

Two of Sarasota and Manatee counties’ leading political and business figures remain among the top three candidates to be appointed by Gov. Rick Scott to the state’s chief financial officer job.

That would be Rep. Joe Gruters and prolific homebuilder Pat Neal.

The third candidate is Jimmy Patronis, currently a commissioner on the Florida Public Service Commission, a former state representative and a close friend of Gov. Scott. Patronis is from Panama City.

Gruters told us Tuesday Gov. Scott likely could announce his selection by Thursday, as this edition hits the streets. Lauren Schenone, a spokeswoman for the governor, said: “All we’re saying is the governor will make a decision in the near future.”

The elected constitutional position will become vacant after June 30, when Florida CFO Jeff Atwater officially resigns. Atwater sent an official resignation letter to Scott Monday, although he announced in February his intent to resign.

Scott, meanwhile, had said he wanted to wait until after the legislative session to announce Atwater’s replacement.

In the interim, a slew of names has emerged as possible candidates. The most discussed:

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry

Sen. Jack Latvala, R-Pinellas County

Patronis

Neal

Gruters

“I’d love to get it,” Gruters told us. “But I don’t think I will get it.”

Neal declined to comment.

Gruters said he has told the governor three times in face-to-face conversations he would like to be appointed.

But Gruters believes Patronis is the front-runner because of Patronis’ relationship and friendship with the governor. “Jimmy talks to him on a daily basis.”

As always in these political machinations, there is more to this than who’s buddies with the governor. On that score, you certainly could say Gruters ranks high on Scott’s list.

As chairman of the Republican Party of Sarasota County in 2010, Gruters was among the first in Florida Republican circles to go all-in for Scott in his first campaign for governor. Gruters drummed up big crowds at Scott rallies — a fete Scott etched in his memory bank. Gruters did it again in 2014 when Scott ran for re-election.

Another plus on Gruters’ side: He was Donald Trump’s state co-chairman in Florida — along with Susan Wiles, who ran Scott’s first gubernatorial campaign.

Here’s one more possible edge for Gruters: He’s a CPA. To that end, Sen. Latvala told Florida Politics editor Peter Schorsch Monday: “I’ve told the governor he should select Joe Gruters. It just makes sense that the person in charge of the state’s books is a CPA.”

Neal, meanwhile, in recent years has dipped in and out of the political pool, wavering off and on about getting back into state politics. He served in the Florida House and Senate from 1974 to 1986 and has been an active contributor ever since to political campaigns. Earlier this year, Neal made a $10,000 contribution to Scott’s Let’s Get to Work political action committee.

If you go beyond the friendships, the political intrigue comes into play this way: The CFO position is an elected position. One calculation Scott may take into account is which of the three top candidates would have the best chance of being elected in 2018 and holding on to that position for the Republican Party.

On that score, you could go two ways:

Gruters, as former vice chair of the Republican Party and strong backer of Scott and Trump, has more name recognition and a wide base of potential supporters.

Neal, however, has the financial wherewithal to fund a statewide campaign.

“It would be transformational movement in my career,” Gruters told us. “My experience is the governor likes younger people.” (He is 39; Patronis is 45; Neal is 68.) But that he will pick someone he is close with. He already knows who he wants. It’s “Who does he want to help the most?”