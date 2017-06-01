Trucker killed in Fruitville Road crash

A truck driver was killed this morning in a crash that prompted the closure of westbound Fruitville Road during commuting hours.

The driver, who has not yet been publicly identified pending family notification, died in the 4:38 a.m. wreck as he turned west to Fruitville from northbound Interstate 75.

The 1999 Peterbilt rig overturned while making the turn, coming to rest on the north shoulder of Fruitville Road, just east of the I-75 overpass.

Traffic was snarled in the area for hours after Florida Highway Patrol troopers closed the westbound lanes near the wreck site to investgate.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt, the FHP reported.