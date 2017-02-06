Town fires Longboat building official

After two years with the town of Longboat Key, Building Official Darin Cushing was fired for undisclosed reasons Thursday.

“It was a personnel issue and I don’t discuss those,” said Planning, Zoning and Building Director Alaina Ray.

Bradenton Beach Building Official Steve Gilbert, who works on contract for a firm the town of Longboat Key also uses, will split time between the two municipalities.

Cushing, who previously worked for Manatee County and the city of Bradenton, was responsible for management and administrative work in the town’s planning department. The personnel move comes a year after construction on the Key hit a five-year high.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.