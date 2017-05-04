Three Dogs Bakery readies for opening

The Shoppes at University Town Center will welcome a new dog-inspired shop to its mix, with an opening tentatively slated for May 11.

Three Dog Bakery, known for its fresh-baked dog treats, will move into the storefront at 8455 Cooper Creek Blvd., University Park. The spot is adjacent to Tandoor Indian Restaurant, in The Shoppes, located at the northeast corner of Cooper Creek Boulevard and University Parkway. The plaza is home to Home Goods, Ross Dress for Less and other retailers and restaurants.

“The service to pets in our area, especially with Nate’s Place (adoption center) there, will be a great addition,” said Mark Chait, director of leasing for Benderson Development, owner of the plaza.

Three Dog Baker is a franchise with 42 boutique bakeries. Locations are in the United States, Canada and Hong Kong.