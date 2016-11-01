This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, Nov. 10

THURSDAY, NOV. 10

Ringling College of Art and Design Annual Alumni Show

4:30 p.m. at madeby Gallery, 2700 Tamiami Trail

Free

Call 822-0442.

Who says you can’t go home again? This annual show, which runs through Dec. 14, features art by notable Ringling College graduates.

Drive-In Movie Night: 'Weird Science'

6:30 p.m. at JDub’s Brewing Co., 1215 Mango Ave.

Free

Call 955-2739.

Park yourself in a seat in the outdoor beer garden at JDub’s Brewing Co. for a drive-in movie night, featuring ‘Weird Science.’ Food vendors will be onsite, as well as beer in the tap room.

'Thank You — I Think"

7:30 p.m. at the Starlite Room, 1001 Cocoanut Ave

$17.50

Call 702-5613.

Laugh it up with Starlite Players’ collection of four short comedies that make light of life’s surprises. Shows run 7 p.m. Thursday to Saturday and 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

'Don Pasquale'

7:30 p.m. at the Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$19 to $135

Call 328-1300.

The Sarasota Opera kicks off its season with Italian composer Gaetno Donizetti’s comedic opera in three acts, “Don Pasquale.” The work, regarded as marking the end of the 19th century comedic opera period, tells the story of Don Pasquale, who wants to produce an heir of his own to cut his nephew Ernesto out of his inheritance. Unwilling to allow the scheme to foil his plans for love and happiness, Ernesto devises a plot to make everyone happy. Continues Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

Little G Weevil

7:30 p.m. at the Blue Rooster, 1525 Fourth St.

$10

Call 388-7539.

Little G Weevil mixes old-school Southern blues with his original ideas, modern beats and rocking guitar chords.

Sybarite5

8 p.m. at Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave.

$33 to $99

Call 366-9000.

Following concert tours to Japan, Canada, Argentina, and its Carnegie Hall debut, this mold-breaking string quintet returns to Sarasota to perform its unique brand of chamber music.

FRIDAY, NOV. 11

International Sarasota Chalk Festival

9 a.m. at the Venice Airport Fairgrounds, 150 Airport Ave. E., Venice

$10; $5 for students and free for ages 12 and younger

Call 488–8877.

Love, peace and plenty of chalk will brighten up the Venice Airport Fairgrounds as the International Sarasota Chalk Festival returns for four days of pavement art, music and performances under this year’s theme of love and peace.

Siesta Key Crystal Classic International Sand Sculpting Festival

10 a.m. at Siesta Key Beach

$10; $5 for children ages 5 to 17

Call 349-3800.

This annual event pushes the boundaries of what can be created with sand. The family-friendly display, which is located on Siesta Key Beach, features works created by master sculptors. Runs through Tuesday.

Opening MOD Party

Victor Lundy’s blue pagoda, 655 N. Tamiami Trail

$25

Visit Sarasotamod.com.

Kick off this year’s MOD weekend at one of Victor Lundy’s most iconic Sarasota buildings, the blue pagoda building. Celebrate one of the most respected midcentury Sarasota School architects.

'My Barking Dog'

8 p.m. at Urbanite Theatre, 1487 Second St.

$28; $20 for guests younger than 40 and $5 for students

Call 321-1397.

Funny and thought-provoking, this production follows two reclusive apartment dwellers whose lives take a bizarre turn when a hungry coyote begins visiting their fire escape. The play explores the theme of everyday life and the way it disconnects us from nature. Runs through Dec. 18.

Driftwood and Liz Longley

8 p.m. at WSLR 96.5 Community Radio, 525 Kumquat Court

$18

Call 894-6469.

New York-based Driftwood blends rock ’n’ roll, soul and folk-art mind with its live shows incorporating upright bass, banjo, acoustic guitar and violin,



SATURDAY, NOV. 12

28th Annual St. Armands Circle Art Festival

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at St. Armand’s Circle

Free

The annual St. Armand’s Circle Art Festival hosts 150 artists in mediums including sculpture, photography, glass, paintings, ceramics, jewelry, mixed media and more. Runs through Sunday.

Suncoast Food and Wine Fest

1 p.m. at the Sarasota Polo Club, 8201 Polo Club Lane

$80 to $150

Call 907-0000.

Enjoy samplings from a large selection of top area restaurants, as well as a variety of fine wines.

'The Secret World of Og'

1:30 and 7:30 p.m. at the Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$25 to $40; $12 for children

Call 366-8450.

Sarasota Youth Opera will perform the U.S. premiere of this operatic adaptation of the well-known children’s book by Canadian icon Pierre Berton.

Rock For a Cause

2 p.m. on Main Street, Sarasota

$1

Visit SRQrocks.org.

Rock the vote at this annual battle of the bands, which pits local musicians in a competition on Main Street in Sarasota. Bands representing every genre, age and talent level submitted songs, which were narrowed down to six finalists by online voters. The bands will battle it out onstage until one is crowned victor.

'Croon: When a Whisper Became a Song'

7:30 p.m. at the Historic Asolo Theater, 5401 Bay Shore Road

$45

Call 306-1202.

Artist Series Concerts presents this pops concert featuring singer Todd Murray, drummer Steve Doyle, pianist Alex Rybeck and bassist Sean Harkness.

SUNDAY, NOV.

'A Tribute to America's Veterans: A Bob Hope USO-Style Extravaganza'

3 and 7:30 p.m. at the Riverview Performing Arts Center, 1 Ram Way

$20, $15 for veterans

and $5 for students

Call 966-7677.

The Pops Orchestra’s two-hour USO-style event, featuring Bob Hope impersonator Bill Johnson, honors local veterans by recalling the music, entertainers and celebrities who traveled overseas to entertain American servicemen and women during World War II, Korea, Vietnam and the Gulf Wars. Continues Monday.

'The Tragedy of Hamlet'

7 p.m. at WSLR 96.5 Community Radio, 525 Kumquat Court

$10 in advance; $12 at the door

Call 894-6469.

Asolo Repertory Theatre presents an FSU/Asolo Conservatory touring production of this Shakespearean adaptation, directed by Justin Lucero, who hopes to honor the titular character’s dying wish: “Tell my story.”

MONDAY, NOV. 14

Circo Ma'Ceo

5 p.m. at the Venice Airport Fairgrounds, 150 Airport Ave. E., Venice

$15 to $40

Call 488-8877.

Step back in time and experience the roots of gypsy heritage with this equestrian performance, which is part of the Sarasota International Chalk Festival.

The Alter Eagles

8 p.m. at the Venice Theatre Main Stage, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice

$29

Call 488-1115.

Experience life in the fast lane with this professional touring Eagles tribute band.

TUESDAY, NOV. 15

Music Matinees: Soprano Hein Jung and pianist Grigorios Zamparas

Noon at Venice Presbyterian Church, 111 Firenze Ave. E., Venice

Free

Call 225-6500.

Sarasota Concert Association opens its Music Matinees season with three concerts featuring soprano Hein Jung and pianist Grigorios Zamparas, who will perform works by Handel, Liszt, Rachmaninoff and Bellini.

'Guys and Dolls'

8 p.m. at the Asolo Repertory Theatre, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

$32 to $87

Call 351-8000.

This classic, dazzling performance hits the stage to kick off Asolo Repertory Theatre's season with all glitz, glamour and memorable songs you'll be humming all the way home.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 16

Holiday Tasting with Chef Mark Woodruff

6 p.m. at Whole Foods Market, 1451 First St.

Free; reservations required

Call 316-4700.

There's no excuse not to wow your family this holiday season. Chef Mark Woodruff, of Made Restaurant, demonstrates how to prepare a holiday entree, side and dessert.

