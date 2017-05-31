This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, June 8

THURSDAY, JUNE 8

Artist Showcase 1

4:30 p.m. at Holley Hall, 709 N. Tamiami Trail

$27 to $35

Call 953-3434.

The Sarasota Music Festival's first artist showcase features Gershwin's Three Preludes, Glière's Three Pieces for Horn and Beethoven's Piano Sonata No. 17, known as "The Tempest." Faculty artist Clive Greensmith performs Rachmaninoff's Cello Sonata with Music Director Jeffrey Kahane.

Art After 5

5 p.m. at The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road

$15

Call 358-3180.

Explore The Ringling's exhibition galleries and the Circus Museum. Tickets required.

MASHterpieces Auction Reception

6 p.m. at Art Center Sarasota, 707 N. Tamiami Trail

Free

Call 366-2032.

Goodwill Manasota and Art Center Sarasota partner for the fourth annual MASHterpieces art exhibition. This year, 10 area businesses compete against one another with repurposed art that shows their dedication to sustainability. Exhibit will run through June 30. Auction reception proceeds benefit both organizations.





La Hardy

7 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$15 to $19

Call 925-3869.

La Hardy has traveled with and performed for the U.S. military in more than 35 countries and has appeared on "Laughs T.V.," BET's "Comic View" and "Guess Who" with Bernie Mac. See him in Sarasota through June 11.





Movie Night: 'Beetlejuice'

8 p.m. at JDub's Brewing Co., 1215 Mango Ave.

Free

Call 955-2739.

Bring a lawn chair or blanket for movie night in the outdoor beer garden, featuring a 12 foot movie screen. Food available for purchase from Dashing Dingo Pizza Co. and Baltimore Snowball Factory while "Beetlejuice" plays.

'Venus in Fur'

9 p.m. at the Starlite Room, 1001 Cocoanut Ave.

$15

Call 702-5613.

Random Acts and Summer at Starlite present David Ives' risqué dramatic comedy, "Venus In Fur," directed by Kelly Woodland. Runs through June 17.

FRIDAY, JUNE 9

Gecko’s 25th Anniversary and BBQ

5 p.m. at Gecko’s Grill and Pub at the Landings, 4870 S. Tamiami Trail

$15

Call 923-8896.

Celebrate 25 of Gecko's Grill & Pub with smoked barbecue, a drunk tank, photo booth, drink specials and a DJ.

SaraSolo Festival Encores: Shirley and Me

8 p.m. at The Starlite Room, 1001 Cocoanut Ave.

$15

Call 479-8084.

Actress, artist and writer Jan Wallace brings "Shirley and Me" back to Sarasota for one encore show from the 2017 SaraSolo Festival.

Festival Concert 1

8 p.m. at Holley Hall, 709 N. Tamiami Trail

$27 to $45

Call 953-3434.

Sarasota Music Festival presents the first festival concert of the series. Bach's six Brandenburg concertos are among the most beloved instrumental works of the Baroque era. Hear all six in one evening.

'Fishpeople' Outdoor Screening

8:30 p.m. at Calusa Brewing Co., 5701 Derek Ave.

Free

Call 922-8150.

Compound Boardshop and Calusa Brewing host an open, outdoor screening of “Fishpeople,” a new film by surfer Keith Malloy. BulGoGi Sarasota, Create Bakery & Gifts and Out And About Coffee will be onsite for snacks and grub.

Hail Dale Album Release

9 p.m. at Growler's Pub, 2831 N. Tamiami Trail

Free

Call 487-7373.

Southern-rock trio Hail Dale celebrates the release of its second album, "Honkey Kong." Also on the bill are The Beat Down and The Pretty Dirties.

SATURDAY, JUNE 10

16th Annual St. Armands Circle Craft Festival

10 a.m. at St. Armands Circle

Free

Call 388-1554.

Browse works from Florida's finest crafters who work in jewelry, pottery, plant holders, soaps and more. Continues Sunday.

Red, White and Brew

6:30 p.m. at Gold Coast Eagle Distributing, 7051 Wireless Court

$100; $125 at the door

Call 355-7685.

Denis V. Cooper Foundation - Wishes for Heroes presents this third annual beer and food tasting fundraiser, featuring music by Billy Lyon and Gene Hodson.

FST Improv

7:30 p.m. at Florida Studio Theatre Bowne’s Lab Theatre

$15

Call 366-9000.

Kick your weekend off with this laugh-out-loud performance from FST Improv.

Saturday Symphony 1

8 p.m. at Holley Hall

$32 to $65

Call 953-3434.

Beethoven's Symphony No. 5, an exhilarating and triumphant work, has wowed audiences for centuries. Jasmine Choi will perform Ibert's popular flute concerto.

SUNDAY, JUNE 11

HD at the Opera House presents ‘Tristan and Isolde’ by Richard Wagner

1:30 p.m. at the Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$20

Call 328-1300.

Richard Wagner’s "Tristan and Isolde," is the story of an Irish princess who is destined to be married to King Marke, but falls in love with her escort, the King’s nephew, Tristan. One of the pillars of classical music and opera of the end of the 19th century, this new joint production of four opera companies will also feature conductor Daniele Gatti, said to be a true follower of the great Italian tradition of Toscanini.

TUESDAY, JUNE 13

IncrediBELLO!

11 a.m. at The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road

$15; $12 children

Call 358-3180.

Bello Nock returns to the Sarasota stage with his world-renowned, gravity-defying comedic daredevil act and signature hairstyle. Runs through July 29

‘The Jersey Tenors’

7:30 p.m. at Florida Studio Theatre John C. Court Cabaret, 1241 N. Palm Ave.

$39

Call 366-9000.

The Jersey Tenors, an opera / rock mash-up act creates a blend of iconic music, from opera classics to pop artists such as Queen, ABBA, Frankie Vallie, The Four Seasons, Frank Sinatra, Springsteen and more. Runs through July 16

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14

Chagall Nights: Sarasota Orchestra

6 p.m. at Michael’s on the Bay at Selby Gardens

$40 to $50

Call 366-5731.

Experience "Marc Chagall, Flowers, and the French Riviera: The Color of Dreams" at night along with food, drinks and a special concert. Performers taking part in the Sarasota Music Festival, a teaching program of the Sarasota Orchestra, will perform overlooking Sarasota Bay.

‘Beau Jest’

7:30 p.m. at The Players Centre for Performing Arts, 838 N. Tamiami Trail

$18; Summer three-show package $45

Call 365-2494.

Sarah is a nice Jewish girl whose parents want her to marry a nice Jewish boy. So, instead of introducing her WASP boyfriend, Sarah hires an aspiring actor to meet her parents. Runs through June 25.

Originals Showcase

10 p.m. at The Gator Club, 1490 Main St.

Free

Call 366-5969

Sarasota-based five piece Astralis layers incandescent vocals over funky bass lines, cosmic synths, moonlit guitar riffs, and intricate percussion. Greg Ferris joins this bill with his brand of electro-guitar dark singalongs.