This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, June 15

THURSDAY, JUNE 15

Artist Showcase 2

4:30 p.m. at Holley Hall, 709 N. Tamiami Trail

$27 to $35

Call 953-3434.

Sarasota Music Festival presents its second artist showcase, featuring Franz Schubert's "Fantasy," widely considered the supreme work for piano, four hands. Music Director Jeffery Kahane and faculty artist Robert Levin will perform the work. Concert also features George Phillip Telemann's quartet and Ernő Dohnányi's humorous sextet.

Tommy Savitt

7 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$15 to $19

Call 925-3869.

Tommy Savitt has won the Boston Comedy Festival, Seattle Comedy Competition, has appeared on "The Bob and Tom Show," and more. Performs through Sunday.

Singing Divas Part Two

7:30 p.m. at The Blue Rooster, 1525 4th St.

$10

Call 388-7539.

Shantel Norman and Brenda Watty perform old school R&B, jazz, funk and soul music.





‘Burt and Me’

8 p.m. at Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave.

$39

Call 366-9000.

Separated high school sweethearts and mutual fans of Burt Bacharach Joe and Lacey reunite years later, and Joe has an elaborate scheme to win her back. Runs through June 18.

‘Naming True’

8 p.m. at Urbanite Theatre, 1487 2nd St.

$29; $20 under age 40; $5 for students

Call 321-1397.

Playwright Natalie Symons, who acted in Urbanite’s “Reborning,” returns with the world premiere of her play, directed by Daniel Kelly. “Naming True” follows Amy, a transgender teen from Seattle who finds herself in a Florida motel room with Nell, a dying woman from the streets of Detroit. Together, they plan to publish Nell’s memoirs. Runs through July 2

FRIDAY, JUNE 16

Umbrella House Tour

10 a.m. at The Umbrella House, 1300 Westway Drive

$40

Call 364-2199.

Tour architect Paul Rudolph's iconic Umbrella House, described by Architectural Digest as “One of the five most remarkable houses of the mid-twentieth century.”





Friday Fest: Doug Deming and the Jewel Tones

5 to 9 p.m. at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Free

Call 953-3368.

Doug Deming and the Jewel Tones turn back the clock at Friday Fest with the band's retro rockabilly stylings.

Café in the Park: Clover's Revenge

7 p.m. at Cafe in the Park, 2010 Adams Lane

Free

Call 361-3032.

Enjoy a concert under the stars with Irish speed folk band Clover's Revenge.

Festival Concert 2

8 p.m. at Holley Hall, 709 N. Tamiami Trail

$27 to $45

Call 953-3434.

Sarasota Music Festival continues with Brahms' "Piano Quartet No. 2," Samuel Barber's "Summer Music" and Mendelssohn's "String Quintet No. 2."

SATURDAY, JUNE 17

26th Annual Downtown Venice Craft Festival

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Venice

Free

Call (561) 746-6615.

Shop for stained glass, photography, orchids and fine crafts from around the country at this annual event. Continues Sunday.

Movie Night: 'Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl'

7:30 p.m. at Mandeville Beer Garden 428 N. Lemon Ave.

Free

Call 954-8688.

Watch "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl" in Mandeville's outdoor beer garden, paired with a cold drink and free popcorn.



FST Improv

7:30 p.m. at Florida Studio Theatre Bowne’s Lab Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave.

$15

Call 366-9000.

Florida Studio Theatre's improv troupe will keep audiences laughing at this weekly event.

Babyl

8 p.m. at Mr. Beery's, 2645 Mall Dr.

Free

Call 343-2854.

Babyl, a high-energy, soulful alternative band performs at Mr. Beery's.



Kettle of Fish

8 p.m. at Sarasota Sky, 1927 Ringling Blvd.

$5

Call 210-3274.

Kettle of Fish takes the stage at Sarasota Sky.

Physical Plant, Someday River and Traveler

9:30 p.m. at Growler's Pub, 2831 N. Tamiami Trail

Free

Call 487-7373.

Known for its musicianship and lush vocal harmonies, Physical Plant takes the stage with Someday River and Traveler for an evening of lock rock music.

SUNDAY, JUNE 18

Garden Music Series: Kafkasso

1 p.m. at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 900 S. Palm Ave.

$19; free for members; $10 for member guests and $6 for kids

Call 366-5731.

Guitarist Kafkasso blends rock, Flamenco and Turkish melodies together for a unique experience.

HD at the Opera House presents ‘La forza del destino’ by Giuseppe Verdi

1:30 p.m. at the Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$20

Call 328-1300.

One of Verdi’s most beloved operas, ‘La forza del destino’ features superstar tenor Jonas Kaufmann in the role of Don Alvaro — a nobleman from South America who settles in Seville and falls in love with Leonora, the daughter of a Marquis.

TUESDAY, JUNE 20

Smithsonian Folklife Festival: On The Road To Washington Benefit Performance

7 p.m. at Sailor Circus Arena, 2075 Bahia Vista St.

$10 to $50

Call 355-9335.

The Circus Arts Conservatory prepares to embark on a trip to Washington, D.C. for the Smithsonian Folklife Festival. Help send them off with an exclusive look at what the students will perform to an audience of more than a million people.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21

Six-Course Wine Pairing Dinner with Special Guest Chris Benziger

6:30 p.m. at Mattison’s Forty-One, 7275 S. Tamiami Trail

$85

Call 921-3400.

This six-course wine dinner benefiting Niman Ranch’s Next Gen Scholarship Fund features chef Paul Mattison and Chris Benziger of Benziger Family Winery.

‘Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea’

7 p.m. at Asolo Repertory Theatre, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

$15 to $54

Call 351-8000.

Take a plunge into the pages of Jules Verne's classic science fiction story and get swept away in this dazzling multisensory experience. Runs through July 1.

Broadway in Black

8 p.m. at Westcoast Black Theatre, 1646 10th Way

$39.50; $22 for students and active military

Call 366-1505.

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe salutes the world of Broadway musicals with this world premiere revue by Nate Jacobs. Runs through July 23