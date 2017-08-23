This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, Aug. 24

THURSDAY, AUG. 24

Gallery Walk and Talk: ‘Fabulous Food’

11 a.m. and 6 p.m. at The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road

Free with $25 admission; ticket required

Call 358-3180.

Perhaps no foods are more synonymous with summer than barbecue, watermelon and ice cream. Learn what summertime foods people enjoyed 500 years ago at this discussion.

Duane Betts and Friends

7 p.m. at Stottlemyer's Smokehouse, 19 East Road

$10

Call 312-5969.

Musician Duante Betts returns to perform alongside members of Dickey Betts and Great Southern and the Gregg Allman Band, as well as RJ Howson, Greg Poulos and other guests. A portion of the proceeds will benefit local volunteer charity, Mothers Helping Mothers.





‘The Father’

7:30 p.m. at the Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 3rd Ave. W., Bradenton

$26

Call 748-5875.

André, an 80-year-old former tap dancer, lives with his daughter Anne and her husband. Or does he? André wonders if he’s starting to lose control. Manatee Players Studio Series presents “The Father,” which runs through Sept. 10.

FRIDAY, AUG. 25

Friday Fest: Jah Movement

5 to 9 p.m. at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

Free

Call 953-3368.

Van Wezel's Friday Fest returns with live music by Jah Movement Reggae Band. Food trucks and drink stations available.

Louis Johnson Jr.

7 and 9:30 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre

$15 to $19

Call 925-3869.

Louis Johnson Jr. has been a McCurdy's favorite for more than 20 years. He was voted Showtime's Funniest Person in America and has had specials on Showtime, Comedy Central, A&E and BET. Performs through Sunday.

Lip Sync Battle

7 p.m. at Big Top Brewing Co., 6111 B Porter Way

Free

Call 371-2939.

Big Top Brewing hosts this multi-brewery lip-sync showdown, benefitting All Faiths Food Bank. Competitors include Big Top Brewing Co., Darwin Brewing Co., Motorworks Brewing, Brew Life Brewing, JDub's Brewing Co., Naughty Monk Brewery, 3 Keys Brewing and Eatery and more.

‘Mammoth Bones:’ 2016 New Play Festival Winner

7:30 p.m. at the Players Centre for Performing Arts

$15

Call 365-2494.

The 2016 winner of the New Play Festival, "Mammoth Bones," by Connie Schindewolf, follows Robert, who has depression and anxiety. When he finds a mammoth bone in his yard, he starts to hear the sound of ancient mammoths. Is he communicating with spirits of the past, or is his medication playing tricks with his mind?

Classic Movies at the Opera House: 'Singin' in the Rain'

7:30 p.m. at the Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$10

Call 328-1300.

A 1920s silent-film star falls for a spunky chorus girl, much to the dismay of his diva-ish leading lady in this lighthearted musical spoof of the early days of Hollywood.

Auto Kania, Lesa Silvermore and Zen Seraphine Collective

9 p.m. at Growlers Pub. 2831 N. Tamiami Trail

Free

Call 487-7373.

Recently returned from tour supporting her debut LP "Dopplegänger," Lesa Silvermore headlines with her high-energy indie pop/ folk blues band. Also on the bill is Auto Kania, a psychedelic/acid rock trio and the ZEN Seraphine Collective, an ambient funk fusion band that melds smooth jazz vocals and ethereal electric violin.

SATURDAY, AUG. 26

Tales of a Lovable Thief

6 p.m. at the Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$20 to $25

Call 358-1300.

SaiNrityalaya School for Dance presents this showcase of tales of Krishna, a Hindu divinity.

FST Improv

7:30 p.m. at Florida Studio Theatre Bowne’s Lab Theatre

Tickets $15

Call 366-9000.

FST Improv presents a show that audiences help create on the spot.

Mandeville Beer Garden Movie Night

7:30 p.m. at Mandeville Beer Garden, 428 N. Lemon Ave.

Free

Call 954-8688.

Enjoy beer, food and "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" on a giant outdoor screen at Mandeville Beer Garden. Free popcorn and cotton candy, and a free koozie with the purchase of a $5 Lagunitas beer.

SUNDAY, AUG. 27

HD at the Opera House presents ‘Faust’ by Charles Gounod

1:30 p.m. at the Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Tamiami Trail

$20

Call 328-1300.

“Faust” is re-imagined with a giant black ring center-stage casting an ominous shadow over the singers. Director Stefano Poda moves the storyline to an abstract futuristic hall.