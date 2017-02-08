Not many friends would venture to each other’s house while plagued with flu. Not many friends would allow it, either.

But when Christi McGuire was about to give up on a dream to help other women, she left a surgical mask on her front door step. An ill Melissa Rixon showed up, put it on and became her cheerleader the moment she walked through the door.

They have an extreme commitment to supporting each other and fulfilling a dream. McGuire, Rixon and friend Teri Mirikitani have co-written a book, “When’s It My Turn? A Collection of Short Stories (and Temper Tantrums).” It came out Jan. 13.

The friends also took turns writing, so each chapter reflects their own personality and life stories — grappling with forsaken dreams of big-city life and jobs; skinny dipping to be free of stress; throwing poolside pity parties; dealing with children’s behavioral issues and other topics.

“Each of us had our moments we wanted to give up, but it never happened at the same time,” Rixon said.

McGuire added of the book: “It was therapy for us. We came out stronger because of it.”

Through the writing process, they learned to carve out time for themselves.

About the book “When’s It My Turn? A Collection of Short Stories (and Temper Tantrums)” is a collection of stories about the frustrations, pitfalls, and joys of motherhood. Authors Christi McGuire, Melissa Rixon and Teri Mirikitani hope expressing their inner thoughts and feelings of motherhood will encourage other moms. Published: Jan. 13 Available: amazon.com Cost: $12.99 Info: whensitmyturn.com

The East County mothers know their collection of short stories will relate to stay-at-home and working moms alike. Their stories are meant to make other moms feel validated and important and to offer their insights on how to overcome the challenges of motherhood.

“Moms have high expectations for themselves,” Mirikitani said. “You give to everyone and pay yourself back last. You judge yourself harshly and feel guilty for underachieving. It’s hard to find validation in the everyday routines and challenges.”

Would they trade motherhood for anything? No.

But do they feel exhausted? Yes.

Invisible? Sometimes, yes.

Is it like some of their own dreams had died? Yes, again.

The idea for the book evolved over coffee and friendship. McGuire, Rixon and Mirikitani met five years ago when their children were in the same kindergarten class at Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School. They reconnected one-and-a-half years ago.

“We would meet for coffee or lunch and our conversations would become how life steam rolled us as moms and how we all kind of got eclipsed by motherhood,” Mirikitani said.

Then, about two years ago, they started thinking about what they could do about it. The idea came: What about starting a company to help moms transition from life as a stay-at-home mom to a career woman?

“We thought, this is such a common thread for mothers. We’re going to be the guinea pigs, and we’re going to tell other moms how to do it,” Rixon said.

A year later, in September 2016, they met again and realized they had done nothing to achieve their goal. They had ideas for symposiums, conferences, motherhood pep talks and other support offerings, but they didn’t have a clear direction. So, they decided to start with something familiar.

They started a company, Tri Solutions, and took on their first project.

“We would write a book about not having answers,” Rixon said. “This is life how we know it, and this is how we deal with it.”

“We’re not experts, but we’re pretty sure we’re all in the same boat,” McGuire added. “We wanted moms to laugh and be encouraged.”

The women say their new book is the first step in their new adventure, although they don’t know exactly what the future holds. But, they have great expectations for the book’s ability to help other moms, as well as for Tri Solutions.