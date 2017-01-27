The Out-of-Door Academy tennis player thrives at USTA National tournament

The Out-of-Door Academy 5th grader Ava Krug showed off her immense skills from Jan. 21-23 at the United States Tennis Association National Level 3 tournament at the Academia Sanchez-Casal in Naples.

Krug, 11, finished second in the under-12 singles tournament, losing in the finals to Alexis Blokhina (6-4, 6-3).

Krug and Blokhina then teamed up to win the under-12 doubles title over Natalie Block and Morgan McCarthy.

Krug is the granddaughter of sports legend Dick Vitale.