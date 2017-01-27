 Skip to main content
Sports
Ava Krug and Alexis Blokhina.
East County Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 1 hour ago

The Out-of-Door Academy tennis player thrives at USTA National tournament

Share
She is one-half of the doubles title team and finished as runner-up for the singles title.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

The Out-of-Door Academy 5th grader Ava Krug showed off her immense skills from Jan. 21-23 at the United States Tennis Association National Level 3 tournament at the Academia Sanchez-Casal in Naples.

Krug, 11, finished second in the under-12 singles tournament, losing in the finals to Alexis Blokhina (6-4, 6-3). 

Krug and Blokhina then teamed up to win the under-12 doubles title over Natalie Block and Morgan McCarthy.

Krug is the granddaughter of sports legend Dick Vitale.

 

Related Stories