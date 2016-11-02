That's the ticket ...

FRIDAY, Nov. 4

The Out-of-Door Academy football team can end its season on a high note with a win over Santa Fe Catholic. This will be the last time seniors like wide receiver Joey Runge and running back Jason Fineberg put on a Thunder uniform, so their motivation will be high. The game starts at 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, Nov. 4

Braden River football ends its regular season on the road against Gibbs. This is a great chance for the Pirates to work out any hiccups in their game before the playoffs start. The Gladiators are having a tough season, but senior wide receiver Quandale Inmon could prove difficult for the Braden River secondary to cover. The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, Nov. 5—SUNDAY, Nov. 6

The NBP Rowing Festival at Nathan Benderson Park will feature sprint crew races down a course that splits in two and forces crews to make a choice between rowing in front of fans or within earshot of their coaches. Alongside the sprint races will be live music, a beer garden and a vendor marketplace. The festival runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

TUESDAY, Nov. 8

The Lakewood Ranch boys soccer team opens its season at home against North Port. The Mustangs won the Class 5A District 8 title last season. Key returning players include senior forward John Rivera and sophomore forward Travis Freeman. The match starts at 7 p.m.