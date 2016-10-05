That's the ticket...

FRIDAY, Oct. 7

The Out-of-Door Academy’s football team looks for its second win of the season against St. Stephen’s Episcopal School. The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, Oct. 8

The Lakewood Ranch cross-country team will run in the Don Bishop Invitational at Brandon High School. It’s a great chance to see some of the top cross-country teams in the state. The invitational is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m.

The Miss Manatee Softball League will play its second weekend of the young season. Games will begin at 10:30 a.m. at Lakewood Ranch Park on fields 1 and 4. It's a fantastic opportunity to support a league doing great things for young girls.

MONDAY, Oct. 10

The Braden River volleyball team will look to right the ship when the Pirates travel to Bayshore for a match. The match is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.