Tenth Street Boat Ramp to close temporarily

The city is temporarily closing the Tenth Street Boat Ramp starting tonight as workers finish a construction project nearby.

At 11:59 p.m. today, the boat ramp will close, the city announced in a release. The ramp is scheduled to reopen at noon Thursday, weather permitting.

While the ramps are closed, the city will resurface the Centennial Park parking lot — the final step in a three-month capital improvement project, the release states. Previously, the city replaced the four boat docks in the area.

“We encourage boaters to use the ramp at Ken Thompson Park during that time,” Project Manager Neil Ganes said in the release.

Other boat ramps in the area can be found on the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission website.