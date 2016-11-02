Tennis tournament challenges players to adjust to clay

It’s been seven years since Chris Marquez and Tad Berkowitz were chatting over dinner and drinks about the game they both love.

Marquez, the head tennis professional at Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club, and Berkowitz, then the men’s tennis coach at Arizona who previously lived in Tampa, are longtime friends, first meeting at a prize money pro tournament in 1995 in Tampa. Eventually, the pair broached the subject of bringing a college tennis event to Lakewood Ranch.

Instead of allowing the idea to drift away, the pair acted on it. They both wanted to bring a marquee event to the Gulf Coast of Florida, something they thought was missing. They both also had a passion for college tennis, having played themselves and holding on to a lot of friendships with people involved in the sport. They wanted to give something back to a community that continues to mean a lot to them. Marquez began calling friends of his who coached college teams and convinced them to take part in the tournament, including Berkowitz's Arizona team. He also called the Intercollegiate Tennis Association and got the tournament sanctioned, which means the results of the tournament will affect teams' and players' rankings.

Eventually, the idea blossomed into a big-time event, now entering its seventh year, featuring some of the best college tennis programs in the nation.

If you go WHAT: The 2016 Lakewood Ranch Intercollegiate Clay Court Classic presented by First Watch Cafe. WHEN: Friday, Nov. 4 - Sunday, Nov. 6. Play will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday and Saturday with men's and women's doubles. Sunday will begin with the women's singles finals at 10 a.m. The men's singles finals and the men's and women's doubles finals will follow. WHERE: Lakewood Ranch Tennis Center (8488 Legacy Blvd.) COST: Admission is free. PARTICIPANTS: Men's teams — Louisville, North Florida, Princeton, Duke, Navy, Florida Gulf Coast, Central Florida, Florida, South Florida, George Washington, Miami Women's teams — Florida Gulf Coast, Florida, Clemson, San Diego State, South Florida, Notre Dame, Princeton, Texas Christian, North Carolina State, Virginia Tech, Ohio State

The 2016 Lakewood Ranch Intercollegiate Clay Court Classic presented by First Watch Cafe will be held Friday, Nov. 4 through Sunday, Nov. 6. The tournament will feature men’s and women’s singles and doubles matches. Play gets underway at 9 a.m. on Friday with doubles matches.

The Classic is unique for a few reasons, one being that the event raises money for pediatric cancer research through The V Foundation. Legendary sportscaster Dick Vitale, who plays tennis nearly every morning at the club, approached Marquez after the tournament's first year and pitched the idea of fundraising for the foundation through the tournament. Now, he and volunteer Larry Wade work tirelessly each year to raise money. Last year, the pair's fundraising efforts raised more than $55,000 for the foundation. Marquez said the tournament is on pace to beat that amount this year.

The tournament is also unique because of the challenge it presents its participants.

Ashley Bongart is a sophomore tennis player at Tennessee who grew up in Lakewood Ranch and competed in the tournament for the first time last year. Bongart estimates 90% of matches played in collegiate tennis are on hard courts. Having to play on clay courts this takes some getting used to, Bongart said. Her Tennessee squad spent the week before the tournament practicing at a local racquet club, trying to get a feel for the surface.

Tennessee's Ashley Bongart, a Lakewood Ranch native, called last year's Lakewood Ranch Intercollegiate Clay Court Classic one of the most memorable tournaments of her tennis career.

“Hard courts are much faster,” Bongart said. “The ball slows down on clay, so your movement is a big factor.”

The sedated pace of play can be an advantage for players who aren’t necessarily the most aggressive or have the biggest serve. It’s difficult to blow players off the court. Instead, the sets take longer, and the upper hand goes to the player with endurance and the ability to grind out points by any means necessary. The more height and spin a player can get on the ball, the better off they will be.

Bongart said clay courts are a bit slippery, so players can slide into their shots. Hard courts require players to be set before hitting. She prefers hard courts, but is used to the courts at Lakewood Ranch, having played on them throughout her life.

Marquez, a fan of clay courts, said he hopes the tournament pioneers a more prominent use of the courts in collegiate tennis, as it challenges players to adapt to different play styles and develop a more well-rounded game.

The tournament is serious business on the court, but off it, participants are invited to have as much fun as possible. Players stay with host families, chosen from members of the country club, who make sure they feel as comfortable as possible before and during their visit. This also ensures that each player has a mini-cheering section during the tournament.

“It’s like an extra mom and dad there to cheer you on,” Bongart said.

Each year, on the Thursday before the tournament starts, a party is thrown for the players. This year's event will be held at The Lodge.

It’s an opportunity for the players and coaches to feel like they’re a part of something unique. Vitale also hosts a dinner party during the weekend, where he and famed tennis coach Nick Bollettieri give the players rousing speeches. It all adds up to an unforgettable weekend.

Bongart said last year’s tournament was one of the most memorable of her career, and she can’t wait to come back.