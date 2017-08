The South Florida Museum has scheduled the Snooty Memorial Open House for Sunday, Sept. 10, at the museum.

It will be a celebration of Snooty's life and legacy. The event includes free admission to the museum. Doors will be open from noon until 5 p.m.

Snooty, who died July 23 at age 69, was thought to be the world's oldest manatee,

A visual tribute will be shown in the museum's Bishop Planetarium.