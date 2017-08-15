Schools to cancel outdoor activities, excuse early dismissals for solar eclipse

Aug. 21’s solar eclipse has been called a “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity, and it’s posing a once-in-a-lifetime challenge for Sarasota County Schools.

Sarasota County will be experiencing a partial eclipse. Although the height of the eclipse will be visible around 2:50 p.m., it will be visible in different stages between 1:15 and 4:15 p.m. — right when district schools will be dismissing students between 2:15 and 4:15 p.m.

Sarasota County Schools is “urging extra caution during dismissal time,” according to a release.

Absences from early dismissals will be excused on Aug. 21 if parents want their child home early.

The Sheriff’s Office will be monitoring traffic on that day, but doesn’t anticipate any issues, according to a spokesperson.

Additionally, all outdoor school activities will be moved indoors between 1:15 and 4:15 p.m. that day, including, athletics, recess and PE.

“There have been several incidents where people have had damage to their eyes, even some who have been blinded,” said SCS Athletics Director James Slaton. “I just don’t think as a district we want to take the chance that that could happen to even one student.”

There has been talk that Sarasota schools, as well as other districts, could consider going into a lockdown during the eclipse or shutting all schools early.

“We don’t have the ability to keep them in school later,” Superintendent Todd Bowden said at an Aug. 15 school board meeting. “We can just educate them.... It’s certainly something that we believe has an education value to our students, but it’s also an event that needs to be approached with an appropriate level of precaution.”

According to NASA, looking directly at the sun during a solar eclipse is dangerous except for when the sun is completely covered by the moon — which won’t happen in Sarasota County this time. The only way to view the eclipse is through eclipse glasses, which are available online and are different from regular sunglasses. It is also unsafe to view through a camera, binoculars or telescope.

At the same time as the district is taking these precautions, some schools are also using the eclipse as an educational opportunity. For schools and classes planning eclipse-related activities or projects, parents must sign district permission slips before their student will be allowed to participate, and only pre-planned activities with the necessary approved safety eyewear will be permitted.

For example, fifth-graders at Tuttle Elementary School will be allowed to go outside to view the eclipse, with a signed permission slip, while all other students will be watching a livestream indoors, according to Principal Tomas Dinverno.

“It’s a pretty amazing thing, and we want to be able to do it in the most safe way that’s also connected to their learning,” Dinverno said about the event.

Pam Novak, a parent with students in sixth, third and first grades, said she's excited about the education opportunity.

“I definitely hope they get the opportunity to view it. I’m excited as long as it’s safe,” Novak said. “I have confidence that the administrators and teachers will make a wise decision about how it can be carried out.”

For more information about the eclipse, where to purchase safety glasses and other safe practices for viewing it, visit NASA’s eclipse website. There will also be a live stream of the total solar eclipse that will be visible in other parts of the country.