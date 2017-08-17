Higel Avenue was closed to traffic to both directions after a small fire Thursday afternoon on Siesta Key.

Fire crews responded to a single-family home about 1 p.m. on the 3900 block of Hamilton Club Circle. The road reopened by 2:40 p.m., according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

A crew working on an air conditioning unit were soldering and a spark apparently caused a fire in the walls of the residence, according to Sarasota County Emergency Services Media Relations Officer Ashley Lusby. There were no injuries.

Sheriff’s deputies are on scene assisting the Fire Department. The State Fire Marshal headed to the scene, Lusby said, to confirm the cause of the small fire.

