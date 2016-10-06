Sheriff requests community assistance to identify suspect in motorcycle theft

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Department has released surveillance video of a motorcycle theft at 5409 Avila Avenue last week.

Authorities were called to the scene on Sept. 29 in response to reports of the theft.

Surveillance video recorded from a home security camera shows a dark colored van with a silver stripe approach the victim’s home at approximately 9:06 a.m.

The video shows a suspect getting out of the vehicle and putting on a blue t-shirt and hat before approaching the 2006 black Suzuki Hayabusa Limited Edition motorcycle and loading it into his van.

The stolen motorcycle was bearing the tag 06BUSA.

Anyone with information about either vehicle or the suspect in question should call Criminal Investigators at 941-861-4900 or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers of Sarasota County by calling 941-366-8477.