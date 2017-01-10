SEASON Magazine is now accepting spring submissions

Submit arts, Black Tie and gallery listings for March, April and May by Friday, Jan. 20
SEASON Magazine is currently accepting submissions for its spring edition. Want to submit? Here's what you need to know:
- This quarterly publication includes listings for March, April and May.
- Submissions due 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20.
- Listings are free.
- EVENTS: Click here to submit an arts or Black Tie event listing.
- GALLERIES: Click here to submit a gallery exhibition listing.
- Repeat linked instructions for each event you are submitting.
- Email hi-res images to Nick Friedman at [email protected] with the corresponding event name and date, and any photo credit information.
