In October, a subadult male loggerhead turtle was found floating one mile off Holmes Beach and brought to Mote Marine Laboratory.

After 97 days, the turtle, named Sea Salt, was released back into the Gulf of Mexico off Lido Beach. When released on Feb. 3, Sea Salt was fitted with a satellite tag that will allow scientists to better understand how rehabbed turtles reorient in the wild. He can be tracked on seaturtle.org.