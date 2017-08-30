Saving seabirds

While searching for scallops on Aug. 26 at the Great Scallop Search of 2017, some volunteer scientists found an animal not on their search list. While scoping Sarasota Bay, five volunteers, Federico Vazquez, Brooke Langston, Tara Goldstein, Peter Peduzzi and Alyssa Avalos, found a pelican tangled in fishing line. The group rescued the pelican and took it to Save our Seabirds, where it is recovering.

If you find a sick or injured bird, call Save our Seabirds at 388-3010, or bring the bird to Save our Seabirds’ avian hospital at 1708 Ken Thompson Parkway.