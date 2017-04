Basketball

After decommitting from North Carolina-Wilmington, Riverview boys star Brion Whitley has committed to Murray State.

Softball

Sarasota High beat Riverview 11-1 April 21. Lexi Albero threw five innings for the Sailors, collecting eight strikeouts. Hannah Roberson and Sierra Vander Clay both had two RBI.

Baseball

Sarasota High beat North Port 9-3. Brooks Larson pitched five shutout innings, and Benny McCabe and Jack Duffy each had three hits.