Sarasota weekend roundup: 01.16.17

Basketball

The Riverview boys team won the Alaska Airlines Classic in Anchorage, Ak., on Jan. 15. Senior Brion Whitley was named the tournament MVP.

The Sarasota boys team fell to Manatee 44-41 on Jan. 13.

The Cardinal Mooney boys team lost to Tampa Berkeley Prep 64-53 on Jan. 13.

Soccer

The Cardinal Mooney boys team beat Tampa Catholic 4-2 on Jan. 13.

The Cougars girls team blanked Sarasota 7-0 on Jan. 12.

The Sarasota Military Academy boys team lost to Bradenton Christian 4-2 on Jan. 13.

The Riverview boys team defeated North Port 5-2 on Jan. 12.

The Booker girls team lost 6-0 to Bayshore on Jan. 12.

Wrestling

Sarasota went 4-4 at Manatee's Hurricane Team Challenge on Jan. 14, while Riverview went 1-7.