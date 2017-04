Baseball

Cardinal Mooney beat Manatee 10-7. Dalton Plattner picked up the win, but allowed one earned run (three runs) in three innings of work, ending his earned-run scoreless streak at 20 innings.

Sarasota High beat Riverview 7-1. Johnny Mucci had four RBI on two hits for the Sailors.

Softball

Booker lost 9-0 to Bayshore in the Class 5A District 11 final.

Sarasota High lost 2-1 (eight innings) to Lakewood Ranch in the Class 8A District 8 final.