Sarasota sports roundup: 01.21.17

Basketball

The Riverview boys team defeated Alonso 57-54. Seniors A.J. Caldwell and Brion Whitley combined for 35 points and nine assists.

The Sarasota boys team lost to Lakewood Ranch 63-48. Senior Emmanuel Lambright had 19 points and 13 rebounds in the losing effort.

The Sarasota girls team beat Booker 56-40. Junior Imani Jones had 24 points for the Sailors, while senior Cellexia Foster had 19 points for the Tornadoes.

The Cardinal Mooney boys team fell to Clearwater Central Catholic 56-41.

Soccer

The Riverview girls team lost the Class 5A District 8 final to Lakewood Ranch 2-1 in overtime. Sophomore Natalie Oliver scored the Rams' lone goal.

The Cardinal Mooney boys team tied 1-1 with Tampa Jesuit. Senior Alex Turner scored the Cougars' only goal.