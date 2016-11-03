Sarasota Police close U.S. 41 near Selby

All lanes of U.S. 41, known as Bayfront Drive, near Marie Selby Botanical Gardens have reopened following a crash this morning.

Earlier: A crash has forced the closure of both lanes of U.S. 41 near Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, according to social media posts from the Sarasota Police Department.

Details are unknown at this time, but officers advising drivers to find an alternate route.

This is a breaking news story and more details will be added as they become available.