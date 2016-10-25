Sarasota motorcyclist arrested after 80-mph ride on GMD

A 22-year-old Sarasota man was ticketed for reckless driving and speeding in excess of 80 mph after Longboat Key police stopped his 2000 Kawasaki motorcycle at 2:42 p.m. Sunday.

The speed limit on Gulf of Mexico Drive tops out at 45 mph.

Officer David Lanier reportedly saw the northbound motorcycle weaving in and out of heavy traffic in a no-passing zone.

The officer turned on the patrol car lights but the motorcycle continued for about two more miles until forced to stop by a fire rescue vehicle responding to a boat fire in the 6200 block of GMD. William Lundy II was handcuffed and later booked at Longboat Key Police Department. The suspect was released to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at the West Manatee County Fire Station No. 2.