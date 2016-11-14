Sarasota Memorial moves forward with cancer center

Within the next four years, Sarasota Memorial Hospital expects to have a comprehensive cancer center up and running on its main campus south of downtown.

The Sarasota County Public Hospital Board has earmarked up to $4 million to design the facility, which will offer a variety of care options for cancer patients, according to a news release.

“Our goal is to create a premier center that provides residents of our community and beyond with access to not only a comprehensive, highly specialized team of cancer specialists, but also the best diagnostic and treatment technologies and most promising clinical trials available,” said CEO David Verinder in the release.

Sarasota Memorial is currently building a 44-bed rehabilitation facility on its campus. The new 74,000-square-foot pavilion is slated to accommodate the growing demand for rehabilitation spaces.