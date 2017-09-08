Sarasota County issues voluntary evacuation for Zone A, barrier islands

A voluntary evacuation was issued around 8:30 a.m. for Sarasota County residents in Zone A, on barrier islands and in mobile homes.

This evacuation applies to Longboat, Lido, Siesta, Casey and Manasota keys, and the Island of Venice. To find out what evacuation zone you're in, click here.

At the time of publication, the only public shelter that was open was Brookside Middle School, at 3636 S. Shade Ave., Sarasota. A county spokesperson said more shelters will open later in the day, and will be posted on the county’s social media pages as they open.

At a press conference Thursday, Sarasota County Emergency Management Chief Ed McCrane said area hotels are already full with evacuees from South Florida, and the shelters would open to host those evacuees, and Sarasota County residents leaving low-lying areas.

If you are going to a shelter, McCrane said to bring all your supplies with you, including food and water, and books or quiet board games for kids.

“Shelters are basically a safe building,” McCrane said. Residents should bring pillows, blankets, cots or folding chairs, as those won’t be provided.

After the storm is over, people can leave, but the shelters will remain open in case anyone’s home has sustained damage. McCrane said people often return, and staff will help find a place for them to go.

The latest forecasts have Irma making landfall in south Florida, then pushing up the middle of the state. A hurricane watch extends from Anna Maria Island around the tip of Florida and through the Keys, back up the east coast to Sebastian Inlet. A hurricane warning extends from Bonita Beach to Jupiter Inlet.