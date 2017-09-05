After-school activities canceled Friday in Sarasota County

Hurricane Irma’s impending U.S. landfall has led to all after-school activities being canceled on Friday, Sept. 5 for Sarasota County Schools.

After-school care will be the only thing that continues, and sports games will be rescheduled. Several football games have already been rescheduled for Thursday.

At this time, the plan is for schools to remain open for the rest of the week. However, as Sarasota County will likely see South Florida residents passing through after evacuating their homes and as the storm progresses, some schools may open as shelters.

According to a tweet sent out by a school district, decisions will be made about school closures the afternoon of Sept. 6

“The safety of students, parents and the community is our primary concern,” said Superintendent Todd Bowden in a release. “We are keeping a close eye on Hurricane Irma and will make any future weather-related decisions in close consultation with our partners at Sarasota County Emergency Management.”