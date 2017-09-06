City prepares for Hurricane Irma

Carl Shoffstall has been worried about the safety of Lido Key residents and buildings during minor storm events, so the looming presence of Hurricane Irma has him on high alert.

“We’re very concerned, to say the least,” said Shoffstall, president of the Lido Key Residents Association. “That’s an understatement.”

As county officials mobilize in response to Irma, the city is undertaking its own efforts to prepare for the storm. The protection of the most vulnerable residents — particularly those on the barrier islands, such as Lido Key — is a priority for officials.

City Manager Tom Barwin said city staff is meeting regularly to discuss the best strategies in advance of the storm. Already, the city is preparing to place sandbags on vulnerable portions of the Lido Key shoreline to protect waterfront properties.

The city is also procuring pumping equipment for the drainage systems in neighborhoods prone to flooding, Barwin said. Although the city is preparing for the worst, he believes officials have a good handle on the storm at this point.

“The main thing is for nobody to panic,” Barwin said. “Remain cool, calm, collected and proactive.”

Todd Kerkering, the city’s emergency manager, provided an update on the storm preparation efforts at Tuesday’s City Commission meeting. If residents need to evacuate, Kerkering said the city is coordinating with the county, state and Longboat Key to make sure people can get out safely.

Even those who live in high-rise condominiums should evacuate if instructed, Kerkering said.

“When the power goes out, when the water gets turned off, when the sewer gets turned off for whatever reason — now, you’re in this big building, and you’re on your own,” he said.

Barwin said the city would meet again Thursday morning to evaluate its next steps as the storm approaches Florida. The county will announce a list of shelters as they open. The city and Sarasota Police Department will provide updates for the public on their social media pages, Barwin said.

“We’ll continue to monitor the storm and work closely with the county to keep the public informed,” he said. “Really, it all depends on where the storm develops.”