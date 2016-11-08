Sarasota County Tax Collector Barbara Ford-Coates, the lone Democratic charter official, withstood a Republican challenger in the general election.

Ford-Coates drew 61% of the vote, while 39% of ballots were cast for Jim Bender, who billed himself as the “term ender.”

Republican Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller Karen Rushing also drew a challenger from across the aisle and won by a wide margin. Roughly 65% of votes cast were for Rushing, while Democrat Todd Barton held 35% of the vote.