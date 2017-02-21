Sarasota County to hire North Port city manager

North Port City Manager Jonathan Lewis may soon have a new job, but it won’t be far from Sarasota County’s most populous city.

Following a Feb. 28 confirmation from the Sarasota County Commission, Lewis will resign from his current post and start as one of two assistant county administrators in April. The position was left vacant after former assistant county administrator Jonathan Evans left to manage the city of Riviera Beach.

County Administrator Tom Harmer last week offered Lewis a $163,000 annual salary for the position.

“We are excited to welcome Jonathan Lewis to Sarasota County,” Harmer said. “He has gained significant experience in local government and has an understanding of the challenges and opportunities that exist here through his collaboration with the county during his time in North Port.”

Lewis, who has more than 19 years of experience in local government in the state, will oversee the county’s community development and infrastructure departments, planning and development services, public utilities, public works, Sarasota County Area Transit and the office of business and economic development, according to a news release.

“I have developed a great working relationship with the county during my time in North Port and have the utmost respect for the county administrator and his organization,” Lewis said in the release. “I look forward to continuing my public service here in the county.”

In North Port, Lewis oversaw more than 600 employees.

“He’s by far the best boss I have ever had,” said North Port Public Information Officer Josh Taylor. “He will be missed.”