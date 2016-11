As the polls opened in Sarasota County this morning, lines might have seemed shorter than usual.

More than 79,000 voters sent their ballots in through the mail or voted early, according to the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections office. Thats a 44% jump over early voting in 2012, and a 13% increase over the 2008 general election.

Precincts 205 and 207 at the Municipal Auditorium, and Precinct 203 at First Baptist Church were nearly empty this morning. David Katz, a 4-year resident of Sarasota, was posted in front of the auditorium waving signs for Democratic candidates.

David Katz voted early for the first time.

“(My wife and I) have gotten to be political junkies during the campaign,” Katz said. “We had never voted early, but it helped free us up to help out on Election Day.”

But Precinct 209 at First Presbyterian Church southeast of downtown had a steady stream of voters — including a few cyclists — pouring into the polls.

Phil Block left that polling location a little after 9:30 a.m., relieved to be done with voting and eager for the general election to end.

Phil Block was one of at least 80 voters who cast ballots at Precinct 209 between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

“It feels great for this election to be over,” he said. “I’m sorry it degreased into such a brawl.”

Sam Savin said voting was quick and painless.

It didn’t take longer than 10 seconds to get through the line,” he said.

Click here for candidate questionnaires to assist you in voting, and tweet pictures of you with your ‘I Voted’ stickers using the hashtag #srqvotes.

This story will be updated throughout Election Day.