Sarasota County schools to remain open during storm

Students attending public schools in Sarasota County will still be expected to attend classes Friday, Oct. 7.

Sarasota remains under tropical storm watch. The NOAA National Hurricane Center has Hurricane Matthew as a category 4 storm as of 1 p.m. moving northwest at 14 mph.

Sarasota County Schools sent out an announcement that classes will proceed as usual while Friday extracurricular activities, including all athletic events (home and away games, practices, etc.) are cancelled district-wide.

District officials are monitoring the weather and consulting with emergency management officials.

Parents are advised to check with individual schools for cancellations of extracurricular activities today and Friday.