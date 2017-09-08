Sarasota County under hurricane warning

The hurricane watch in effect for portions of Sarasota County has been upgraded to a hurricane warning, the National Hurricane Center announced today.

The National Hurricane Center’s 5 p.m. update includes a hurricane warning for the coast of south Florida, extending from Anna Maria Island on the west coast to Sebastian Inlet on the east coast.

A hurricane warning means that sustained winds of 74 mph or higher are expected within the area. Tropical storm-force winds, which are between 39 and 73 mph, are expected within the next 36 hours.

The update also includes a storm surge watch for the area, extending from north of Venice to Anclote River. A storm surge watch means “life-threatening inundation levels are possible within this area” within 48 hours, according to the National Weather Service.

Sarasota County issued a mandatory evacuation order for Evacuation Zone A and residents in mobile homes, barrier islands and other low-lying areas earlier today. That includes Longboat, Siesta and Lido keys.

Manatee County also issued a mandatory evacuation Friday afternoon.