UPDATE: County commission approves contracts to buy land for Legacy Trail extension

The County Commission unanimously agreed to move forward with the purchase of land for the Legacy Trail extension.

Vice Chair Nancy Detert raised concerns about the funding model for the purchase of the land, construction of the trail and its upkeep. As the County Commission is in the midst of approving a budget for the next fiscal year, she called the trail extension a “want,” not a “need.”

“I think we’re going to look silly funding something like this if we’re cutting necessary services at our next meeting,” Detert said of the nearly $40 million combined contracts.

However, other commissioners wanted to take the next step in the project.

“The overall public benefit for this Legacy Trail I think is just endless,” said Commissioner Charles Hines. “I don’t want to lose the momentum of this and all the hard work it’s taken to get to this point.”

Detert agreed, adding that her comments weren’t a negative conversation, just a necessary one.

Commissioners asked County Administrator Tom Harmer and his staff to prepare a report on the alternate funding sources that have been pursued to far to fund the multi-million dollar project.

The details of the Aug. 29 decision

At its Aug. 29 meeting, the County Commission will decide to move forward with the purchase of two separate railroad corridors for a combined total of almost $40 million for the north extension of the Legacy Trail.

“It’s hard not to be excited that we’re taking another giant step forward to extending the Legacy Trail,” said Roger Normand, one of the directors of Friends of the Legacy Trail, a nonprofit organization that works to improve and expand the trail.

To keep the project moving forward, the Commission will need to adopt two resolutions that authorize the purchase of two segments of the extension.

Legacy Trail Timeline Past December 2004 — Sarasota County acquired its first rails-to-trail corridor from Culverhouse Park south to Center Road for $11.75 million.

2007 — The trail was constructed, dubbed the Legacy Trail.

Summer 2013 — Friends of the Legacy Trail requested the County Commission extend the trail an extra nine miles north to Payne Park in Downtown Sarasota.

2014 — The county hires Cardno, Inc. to prepare a feasibility study for the north trail extension.

March 2015 — Report completed, included recommendations for design alternatives and estimated construction costs.

November 2016 — The Parks Advisory and Recreation Council discussed and approved the Legacy Trail Extension Plan.

February 2017 — County Commission directed the county administrator to negotiate with the Trust for Public Land, a nonprofit organization that facilitates the creation of parks and protected lands, for the acquisition of the north trail extension and to pursue funding options. Future August 29, 2017 — County Commission will consider approving two contracts to purchase the land.

December 2017 — If approved, the purchase of the first segment of land would be made final.

November 2018 — If approved, the referendum to fund the purchase of the second segment of land and construction on it would be put to a vote.

May 2019 — If voters pass the referendum, the second segment of land would be purchased.

In Phase I, the county would purchase the railroad corridor between Culverhouse Park north to the intersection of Ashton Road for $7.9 million. Funding for this approximately 2-mile stretch of land was reallocated during a March budget workshop. This land would be purchased in December of this year, if approved, after an inspection period.

Phase II, the purchase of a segment of railroad corridor from the intersection of Ashton Road north to the intersection of Fruitville Road, would cost $30.1 million. Funding for this, as well as for the cost of construction on the land, would come from a referendum. In the November 2018 election, voters would decided whether to increase the debt millage on property taxes to fund the purchase. This would generate about $65 million. If voters approve the referendum, the contract for this section of the trail would close in May 2019.

In addition to the referendum, the county is also considering how to get state funding, and Friends of the Legacy Trail is working on fundraising private dollars for the project — but both sources of money wouldn’t come until after the county has purchased the land.

If the County Commission approves the two contracts, Normand said it’s about more than a few miles of land — it’s about connecting different assets from different parts of the county.

“When you connect big pieces of trail, that becomes a magnet for tourists,” he said.

Interim Public Works Director for the county Spencer Anderson agrees, adding that purchasing this land would add “pedestrian and non-motorized connectivity to the north and south quadrants of the county.”

The hefty price tag for the extension has been a main obstacle commissioners faced in moving the project forward, but they’re in favor of funding something with benefits to the whole county, according to Anderson.

“The Legacy Trail is one of the top destinations not just for people coming to Sarasota County but for people who live here every day,” he said. “We have the goal of improving the work-life balance of county residents, and the Legacy Trail is certainly a conduit to do that on a daily basis.”