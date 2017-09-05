Commissioner Willie Shaw transported to hospital

City Commissioner Willie Shaw suffered an apparent medical episode at a meeting today, and paramedics transported the official from City Hall to the hospital.

The incident occurred around 4:10 p.m., while Shaw was seated at the dais during a City Commission meeting. City Manager Tom Barwin said it appeared Shaw temporarily lost consciousness, and said he regained consciousness after county emergency personnel responded to the scene.

Barwin said Shaw was transported to the hospital as a precautionary measure. The city did not disclose any additional information regarding Shaw’s status.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.