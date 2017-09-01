State grants $20 million for Braves training complex

The last bit of funding slid into place Thursday for the Atlanta Braves spring training complex planned for West Villages in North Port. The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity conditionally approved a $20 million grant to fund the project, according to a release from the Sarasota County.

The city and county commissions and the West Villages Improvement District are expected to approve the final agreements on Sept. 12. When that approval comes, construction can start on the facility. It is expected to be ready for the 2019 spring training season.

This was the last bit of funding needed for the $80 million stadium and training complex. Sarasota County is contributing a $22.1 million bond using hotel tax money. Additionally, North Port and the West Villages will pay $300,000 each year for the next 30 years to fund the project, totaling $18 million. Lastly, the Atlanta Braves will sign a 30-year lease that will include annual payments to help cover the cost of the stadium.

“We are thankful for the state’s positive response to the Braves spring training project and its benefits to our region,” Sarasota County Administrator Tom Harmer said in a release. “This is an important milestone that will allow construction to move forward with the support of the elective bodies."

John Schuerholz, Atlanta Braves vice chairman, said in a release from the county that he is excited to start building the “state-of-the-art” facility.

“We have truly found some incredible partners in Sarasota County, West Villages and the City of North Port, and we look forward to training and playing there for many years to come.”

The completed training facility will include 6,500 fixed seats, a 360-degree concourse, luxury suites, six full and two practice fields and 750 paved parking spaces.