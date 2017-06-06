Sarasota Athlete of the Week: 06.08.17

Arthur Brantley IV is a rising senior quarterback at Riverview High. He comes to the school after two seasons as Booker High's starter. Brantley verbally committed to Georgia Southern on May 25.

How long have you been playing football?

All my life, since I was 4 years old. My dad (Arthur Brantley III) always wanted me to play, and once I got out there, I started loving it.

What is the appeal of football to you?

The physical aspect of it. The emotions. Everything, basically. It makes your heart pump fast, and it feels so good.

What is your best skill on the field?

I like running the ball, but when I see a guy I know can't guard my receiver, I love picking on him.

What is your favorite football memory?

Just being with all my friends, having fun after a big win in the locker room. I should say 'getting crunk,' you know? Just having fun after any win really, especially if it's a district game.

Why do you wear No. 5?

That number kind of runs in the family, I felt like I should have it. Ever since I got it, I never wanted to change it.

Do you play any other sports?

I run track. I play basketball sometimes, not too much, though.

Why did you commit to Georgia Southern?

The whole coaching staff made it feel like home. Statesboro (Ga.) is a small town, it's quiet. After going out to eat and meeting some people who attend the school, it seems like a really good place to live and be. I'm totally committed.

What is your favorite food?

I love my grandma's (Gwendolyn Williams) spaghetti.

Do you have a favorite TV show or movie?

There's really no favorite. I really love action and horror stuff.

What hobbies do you have?

I try to hang with friends if I have time. I'm home most of the time. I'm not trying to be out and get into any trouble.

What is the best piece of advice you have received?

From Tracy Ham at Georgia Southern. He told me, "Wherever your feet are, that's where your mind should be." Sometimes when you're in class, you're supposed to be studying or looking at what the teacher is trying to teach, and your mind starts wandering, and you're not paying attention. You can throw other people off and you can get in trouble. It's just what he gave me. It helps keep me focused.

What is your dream vacation spot?

Either Hawaii or Chile. I've looked into Hawaii, it seems like a really beautiful place to be. Chile has the world's biggest pool, I heard, so I want to visit that.

Finish this sentence: "Arthur Brantley IV is ... "

Well, he's the man. (Laughs). The reason I say that is most guys at Booker and some guys at Riverview, even the coaches sometimes, they look at me when it comes to making a play. They look at me to develop that play and make something happen for the guys, for the team.