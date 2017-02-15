Sarasota Athlete of the Week: 02.16.17

Jesse Clark is a senior captain on the Riverview boys lacrosse team. Last year, he netted 37 goals and 23 assists in 12 games, and recorded nine goals and six assists in the Rams' first two games of this season, both wins.

How long have you been playing lacrosse?

About nine years. When I was younger, my cousins that live up north came down and brought sticks with them and kind of just passed around with me, and got me into the sport.

What is your best skill on the field?

Probably my vision of the field. I would say I'm pretty good at dodging with my head up and looking for open players.

What is your favorite lacrosse memory?

Winning the Florida club championship my sophomore year (with the Sarasota Seahawks).

Have you set any personal goals for yourself?

Lead our team to beat all of our rivals around town and make our mark on Riverview history. Florida does not have a lot of recognition in terms of lacrosse. It's a lot bigger up north. I just want lacrosse to be a bigger deal, in Sarasota specifically.

What is your favorite subject in school?

Probably economics. I'm interested in the finance and business world.

What is your favorite TV show?

"How I Met Your Mother."

What is your favorite food?

Either sushi or steak.

What is the best piece of advice you have been given?

Expect nothing, earn everything. In everything I do, whether it's academics or athletics, I believe that you have to earn everything that you get.

When was the time you laughed the hardest?

Probably a couple times in the locker room, when our guys were just messing around with our coaches. We were just playing some pretty funny rap music and they started dancing with us. It was a really good time.

Finish this sentence: "Jesse Clark is ..."

... A role model and leader to his teammates. What I like to do on the team is lead by example.