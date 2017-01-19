Sarasota athlete of the week: 01.19.17

Cardinal Mooney sophomore M.J. McMahon plays club lacrosse for Monsters Lacrosse Academy. His Rising Stars team won the 2016 DICK’S Sporting Goods Tournament of Champions in Wesley Chapel on Dec. 31. It is the academy’s first national championship in its seven-year history. McMahon was named the championship game MVP, scoring three goals and adding two assists. Last season for Mooney, McMahon led the varsity team with 130 scores as a freshman, and has taken college visits to powerhouse lacrosse programs such as Syracuse University.

1. When did you start playing lacrosse?

My dad (Dave McMahon) introduced me to the sport when I was in third grade. He knew I was going to be small, so he told me to try the sport out. He brought me to, I think, Sports Authority, and he bought my equipment, and I just started playing.

2. What do you think is your best lacrosse skill?

Probably my vision. If I attract or cause a double-team, my head is always up, so I can find the teammate that is open. I think that is why I had more assists than goals last year.

3. Do you have a favorite lacrosse memory?

Winning the national tournament this year. We went to it last year, and I think we got to the final four before we lost. It was kind of a heartbreaker. We finally got to redeem ourselves, and it just felt good to finally win it.

4. Do you listen to music before games?

Usually I'll listen to the team music. On the bus, if we're traveling, I'll listen to my own music, try to get my mind right, get focused for the game. It's usually some rap or hip-hop, especially Drake. That's my game-ready music.

5. What is your favorite food?

Definitely pasta and chicken. They go well together. I usually eat a lot of carbs and then add some protein, especially before a game.

6. What is your favorite movie or TV show?

My favorite TV show is "The Office." That's a funny show.

7. Why do you wear No. 1?

I used to wear No. 22 because that is what my brother (Ryan McMahon) wore. One year, my dad said "Try to be No. 1 and just have the mentality that you're No. 1 on the field." Ever since then, it just stuck.

8. What is the best piece of advice you have been given?

If you work hard enough, people will recognize you. If you ever doubt yourself, just know that you work hard and that your work ethic is strong, and you'll play a good game. Just go out there and trust what you have. Trust your talents. If you work hard, your talents will come. My dad says that to me. He always gives me those pregame texts or speeches.

9. When was the time you laughed the hardest?

On the trampoline with my brother. We used to have a hoop on the trampoline. The first day I ever beat him, because he's my older brother, he got so mad that I couldn't stop laughing. It was one of the greatest days of my life, finally beating him in a sport that he plays. I was laughing at how mad he was. It was great to see that.

10. Finish this sentence: "M.J. McMahon is..."

...Tenacious. I know I'm one of the smallest people on the field (at 5-foot-6), and I feel like tenacious means always going at it, no matter what. Being courageous and being strong, never giving up. On the field, I'll never give up, no matter the score or the size of a player guarding me or anything like that.