Sale contract pending for Longboat gas station site

The closed gas station at 6990 Gulf of Mexico Drive, long considered an eyesore by residents of the north end and beyond, is under contract of sale, according to Longboat Key town staff and the real estate agent handling the property.

“The buyer intends to open another gas station and a restaurant,” said Longboat Key Planning, Zoning and Building Director Alaina Ray.

Ray said the town does not have any more information about the potential development of the site, which is located at the corner of Gulf of Mexico Drive and Broadway Street, including the identity of the buyer.

Tampa-based J.H. Williams Oil Co. owns the property, which it bought in August 2005 for $512,100.

Mark Huber of Re/Max Alliance Group, the real estate agent overseeing the sale, said about 30 days remain in the contract period.

“It seems solid,” Huber said of the sale, adding that he could not divulge more information.

Since March, north end resident group LBK North has been petitioning for the town to relocate a historic cottage from the Center for the Arts, which is less than a mile away. Ringling College announced plans to sell the arts center property to a private developer in February. County records still list Ringling as the owner.

The arts center closed in May.

LBK North members suggested the 0.39-acre, commercially zoned gas station property as a suitable location for the cottage, which was built in the 1930s as part of the Whitney Resort.

In April, Town Manager Dave Bullock said he would have the gas station property appraised to consider the site for relocation of the cottage. The plan was halted when town staff learned of the pending contract, Bullock said.

Two cottages are located on the arts center property. Denton Crews of LBK North said he hopes both will be preserved for public use.

“It’s important to save those cottages,” Crews said. “It’s important to use them for a community purpose.”

In August 2016, the gas station property was one of eight adjoining properties considered in a referendum to allow Sarasota-based developer Floridays to apply for 105 additional units from a pool of 250 tourism units, which were approved by Key voters in 2008.

Floridays had proposed to build a 120-unit, four-story hotel on the adjoining properties.

The referendum was rejected by 78% of voters.