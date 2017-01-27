Roundabout option finalized at Rye Road

FDOT will start acquiring right of way this year for the Manatee County project.
The future configuration of Rye Road at State Road 64 will be a roundabout.
The Florida Department of Transportation today announced that FDOT officials have approved the final state environmental impact report for the intersection of S.R. 64 and Rye Road and have selected a modern roundabout design for that location.
The next phase, preparing construction plans, already is under way.
Design and right-of-way acquisition funding is in FDOT’s 2016/2017 fiscal year budget. Construction funding will be available 2017/2018. Construction should take about 18 months.