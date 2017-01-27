Roundabout option finalized at Rye Road

The future configuration of Rye Road at State Road 64 will be a roundabout.

The Florida Department of Transportation today announced that FDOT officials have approved the final state environmental impact report for the intersection of S.R. 64 and Rye Road and have selected a modern roundabout design for that location.

The next phase, preparing construction plans, already is under way.

Design and right-of-way acquisition funding is in FDOT’s 2016/2017 fiscal year budget. Construction funding will be available 2017/2018. Construction should take about 18 months.