Readers respond: Is Sarasota Fun?

Well, is Sarasota fun?

A week after posing the question in the Sarasota Observer, we’re not any closer to finding a definitive answer. But that’s not for a lack of responses, as residents were eager to share their thoughts on the city’s status as a vibrant place to be.

Our readers on Facebook were mostly down on downtown Sarasota, offering criticism of the direction of the heart of the city:

“The downtown area is completely wasted ... there is so much potential for a vibrant, life-filled downtown area here but it is a complete snooze fest.” — Aron Lamerson

“We no longer go there. To do what? Everything interesting is outside city limits!” — Joy Ellen Hildebrand Gable

“Downtown is the pits sadly. It doesn't have to be a 2 a.m. place, but it needs to promote a fun vibe.” — Patti Waller

Several readers also wrote in with longer reflections on whether Sarasota is fun:

Consider the source

Sarasota is, of course, “fun.” What makes it so is the following list of attractions, surprisingly many for a city so small:

Opera, ballet, symphony orchestra, Van Wezel, Asolo Theatre, Florida Studio Theatre, Westcoast Black Theatre, Ringling Arts Festival, summer circus, Selby Gardens, Mote Marine Lab, Burns Court cinema, McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, Performing Arts Center, Glenridge Performing Arts Centre, polo, Friendship Center, Sarasota Museum of Art, golf courses, world-class beaches, boaters’ paradise.

Jesse Biter and Chris Brown, deeply involved financially in bars, naturally seek a different kind of fun. Brown wants change, i.e., more gin mills downtown. His partner, Brian Duarte, wants “something for everybody.” Translation: more gin mills for an “exciting, vibrant place to live,”

Jesse Biter, owner of properties housing two gin mills, Evie’s Tavern and Cask & Ale, finds Sarasota to be “fun … or he wouldn’t live here. But he sees room for improvement. Translation: more gin mills on Main, with attendant noise and commotion ‘til the wee hours of the morning.

The prize-winning comment to come out of the Observer’s exploration came from a city councilwoman, no less. Liz Alpert, a favorite of local developers, declared at a City Commission meeting on October 3rd that “we lost our heart and soul by allowing this event, Thunder by the Bay, to move to Lakewood Ranch.” Heart and soul, indeed! I, and many other fun-lovers, say good riddance to the annual takeover of downtown by a horde of out-of-towners on revving bikes who held downtown captive for a weekend to the detriment of residents, visitors and, particularly, merchants who, when surveyed, attested to the damage suffered by their businesses.

If the question is whether the hen house should be guarded, don’t ask the fox.

Frank Brenner

Sarasota fun-lover

Take a walk

Some ways to make Sarasota fun is to make it walkable from the Rosemary District to Southside Village. To accomplish this, traffic and parking from 41 to Orange on Main Street should be prohibited. Turn Main Street into a pedestrian mall with parks and outdoor dining. Perhaps even erect canopies down the center of Main Street a la Nice, France’s flower market. This would permit Sarasota to have a beautiful farmer's market frequently and stage antique markets. The canopies could be used for evening outdoor dining.

We need a fabulous department store at the western end of Main Street. Perhaps a Nieman’s? Green space, walkability, great shopping, entertainment and dining are the key to making this city great. Slowing traffic and redirecting are a must to making it walkable. Our city density is rapidly increasing to a point that we’ll have enough people within its limits who would prefer to walk to its various venues. One must also realize that taking cars and excess traffic off the city roads is good for the environment.

Melissa Furman

Slow our roll

I recently chose Sarasota as my new home after a nationwide search. I could have lived anywhere, but chose Sarasota primarily because it was not too big, not too small. Of course it is beautiful, has great weather, amazing arts and many other amenities. But I feel things are out of control. There is building on every corner and the growth will make us another Tampa. It will spoil the character of this town. Sarasota is plenty fun. We do not need more bars and fun does not need to involve drinking. I think Mr. Biter is just looking out for his own bottom line.

Gail Fowler