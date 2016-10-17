Prolific Sarasota felon arrested with guns, drugs

A Sarasota man with previous arrests ranging from drugs and weapons charges to charges of animal cruelty from alleged dog fighting is back in the Sarasota County Jail following a drug raid last week.

The Sarasota Police Department has charged 30-year-old Elijiata Williams with violation of probation, along with possession of marijuana, Hydromorphone, cocaine and firearms. The SPD Narcotics Unit on Thursday, raided 1908 29th Street in Amaryllis Park, and discovered $2,500 in cash, 221 grams of marijuana, 27 Hydromorphone pills and trace amounts of cocaine powder.

In Williams’ car, detectives found a Kel-Tec assault rifle and a Glock handgun, according to a news release. The suspect was on house arrest at the time of the raid.