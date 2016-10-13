Planning board recommends denial of Myara infill project

The Manatee County Planning Commission has recommended denial of a proposed development that would create a 32-home private community tucked between River Club and Braden Woods.

The project, currently called Myara, is located on 33 acres at western end of Clubhouse Drive.

Neal Development has planned a clustered development to preserve wetlands and lands adjacent to the Braden River. It also wants to eliminate a proposed roadway that would extend Clubhouse Drive across the Braden River and connect westward to Linger Lodge Road.

Although members of the planning commission expressed support of the project’s design, they ultimately sided with county staff that a comprehensive plan amendment is needed to remove the future roadway from the county maps before they could approve such a site plan.

“I think it’s a nice plan,” Planning Commissioner Albert Horrigan said. “I agree the comp plan should have been changed first.”

The Manatee County Planning Commission is slated to vote on the project in early December.