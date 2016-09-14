Parrish man charged with DUI after testing at more than three times legal limit in Longboat Key

A male driver, whose blood-alcohol level tested at more than three times the legal limit, told the arresting Longboat Key police officer he was OK to drive, according to an incident report.

The 41-year-old Parrish man was charged with driving under the influence after a traffic stop in Longboat Key at 10:51 p.m. Sept. 9.

Adam Dean Carter reportedly failed three field sobriety tests as well as the BAC test, according to the report.

The arresting officer reported seeing a gray 1990 Isuzu truck driving south at 20 mph under the posted 45-mph speed limit on Gulf of Mexico Drive.

When stopped for weaving over traffic lanes, the suspect smelled of alcohol and reportedly told the officer he had some beers. He reportedly told the officer he did not feel under the influence of alcohol.

Two BAC tests produced high numbers, according to the report: 0.299 and 0.287. The legal limit is .08.

Carter’s vehicle was towed. He was taken to Sarasota County jail.